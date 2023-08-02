A Kraaifontein family got a nasty surprise on their doorstep when a foetus without limbs was dumped in their driveway. The gruesome discovery was made on Monday around 7pm outside the house in Milton Road, Scottsville.

Residents suspect a stray dog plucked the baby from a nearby veldjie, which is used as a dumping ground, and dragged it to the house. A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said they were shocked by the discovery. “The foetus was lying on the ground under the bright light in the people’s driveway. It had no arms and legs.

“On the field opposite our house there is a dump site where people leave their vullis and we suspect that the foetus was initially dumped there,” the pensioner told the Daily Voice. “There are always dogs in that area and one of the dogs must have found it there and left it here. “We are shocked and very concerned by this and I hope that someone will come forward if they know of someone who was pregnant and now suddenly has no baby.”

APPEAL: Gavin Riddels The owners of the house where the foetus was found did not wish to comment speak to the media on Tuesday. Community leader, Gavin Riddels added: “I would like to make an appeal to parents of young girls to please keep an eye on their daughters who might be pregnant. “My biggest concern is the rate of teenage pregnancy in our community. If you know of anyone who was pregnant then I urge you to please come forward.”