Police seek information after a foetus of a baby girl was found in a field near Khayelitsha on Tuesday. The discovery was made by a passer-by near the corners of Steve Biko Drive and Swartklip Road. The foetus was lying amongst vullis and still had an umbilical cord attached to it.

A member from the Tafelsig East Neighbourhood Watch, who asked not to be named, said residents called her about the find. “They told me that a child was lying on Swartklip Road. I ran to see what was happening,” she explained. FOUND: Khayelitsha “When I arrived the baby was blue and there was also afterbirth in a plastic bag that was on the side.”

She added that after calling the cops and the ambulance, EMS only arrived an hour later. “Eventually a law enforcement guy stopped and asked me what was going on. I told him a child is lying around and we don’t know who the mother is,” the vrou said. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed an inquest docket is being investigated

“Harare police responded to a complaint on Tuesday, 8 August. When they arrived at the corners of Steve Biko Drive and Swartklip Road at around 3:20pm, they discovered a foetus next to the road. “The victim was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel. Harare police registered an inquest for further Investigation,” Swartbooi says. Also, minutes after police arrived a woman was found on the field, metres from where the foetus, although it is likely unrelated was found.