A father of five was stabbed in the heart as he was walking home in Mitchells Plain. Eugene Jackson, 40, who sold odds and ends at the corner of Spine and Swartklip Roads, was near Tafelsig Primary when a man approached him and attacked him.

The victim’s mother-in-law Gloria Johnson says on Tuesday evening, someone came to their house to inform them of the stabbing. “My daughter went to the scene but I stayed at home to be with my grandchildren. She came back and told me that he had been stabbed in the heart.” Cops at scene where Eugene was knifed in the heart by attacker. Picture: Leon Knipe Eugene was stabbed only once and Gloria says the wound was very deep: “The knife must have been very long because I was informed that the knife came out of his back.”

The heartbroken ouma says Eugene lived for his wife and kids and they are in for hard times as he was the breadwinner. “He sold globes, mouse traps and other things. His sons would also help him sell at the Town Centre,” she explains. “All he did was to feed his family and we are assuming that his killer was trying to rob him of his earnings from that day.

“This is really heartbreaking because his kids will be without a father and his income was to support them.” GRIEF: Mother -in-law Gloria Johnson. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete His wife Mickayala says she went to the police station yesterday to find out about the case. “After I went to Home Affairs and the mortuary, I went to the police station and saw the detective and I was told that the suspect has been arrested and will appear in court on Friday.”

She adds that Eugene was a good father and loving husband. “He was a great father to his three daughters and two sons. We will miss him a lot.” TRAGIC: Residents on the corner of Spine and Swartklip Rd. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms an arrest was made.

“Mitchells Plain Police attended to a murder in AZ Berman Drive on Tuesday at about 6.20pm where a male was fatally stabbed,” he says. “According to reports, the victim was on his way home when he was approached by the suspect who wanted to rob him. The victim sustained a stab wound to the chest and was declared deceased on the scene. “A 23-year-old male was arrested yesterday at about 10am in connection with the murder and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court once charged.”