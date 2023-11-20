Four children have been left fatherless after their dad was shot and killed in Delft while on his way to work. Delft has been ranked the murder capital of South Africa, recording 80 murders in just three months, according to the latest quarterly statistics released by SAPS.

Sifiso Sibiya, 29, was killed in Leiden Avenue on Saturday morning, shortly after leaving his home. MURDER CAPITAL: Sibaya and his brother have both been killed in Delft. Picture: Leon Knipe His mother Vatiswa Sibiya says she is traumatised by his death, as she is still in mourning for her 19-year-old son Junior Sibiya, who was murdered just two months ago. Junior, father to a one-year-old boy was also shot in September.

Vatiswa says her sons were good men who did not deserve to be killed in this manner. She says: “The last time I saw Sifiso was on Friday. I am not feeling alright at all, I feel bad because losing two kids is not nice. “Sifiso was working, he was not involved in any gangsterism nor was Junior involved in gangs or wrong stuff.”

The mother of Sifiso’s two eldest children, who asked not to be named, says the incident took place shortly after 7am on Saturday morning. She tells the Daily Voice: “I hadn’t seen him in a while. His girlfriend said that she and the baby visited him on Friday at his place in Suburban, so at the time of the incident, we just know that he was on his way to take a taxi, we are unsure what he was doing in Leiden. “We have a lot of questions but as far as I know, he wasn’t involved in gangs or wrongdoing and he was supposed to go to work on Saturday.”

“My eight-year-old daughter is emotional. She cried but she is fine. It is sad but I need to be strong for my children and the family because Sifiso’s mom is already broken, so I have no choice.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms the incident and says Delft police are investigating the murder. INFO: SAPS’s Joseph Swartbooi. He says: “Delft police responded to a complaint on Saturday, 18 November. Upon arrival in Leiden Avenue at around 7.40am, they found the body of a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his chest.”