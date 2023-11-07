South African police officers are being offered a special gym discount to help them get their stomachs in and chests out. Whether they want to lose extra weight, get fit or build muscle, police officers are now eligible for a 20 percent discount at Virgin Active and Planet Fitness gyms countrywide.

Civil servants already travel for free on public transport and now cops can add this perk to their ranks. Heavy: Cops can’t catch bad guys. File photo: Ian Landsberg The latest deal comes after SAPS signed a memorandum of understanding with two of South Africa’s leading gym companies to ensure that cops are in shape to keep up with fleet-footed skelms. The partnership will allow cops to join these health clubs at a discount on their membership fees.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola signed the MOU with the two gyms last Thursday. Addressing hundreds of SAPS members at Tshwane Academy in Pretoria, Masemola said the offer was available to every police officer across SA. Masemola says: “The benefits are also extended to all members who have existing contracts with the two gym giants. If we are healthy, we will lessen our visits to hospitals and clinics.”

The top cop noted that fitness and a healthy body were key to policing, as their job requirements may include chasing after skollies. Masemola adds: “Part of policing requires police officers who will be able to chase after criminals when the situation calls for it, and keeping healthy offers great benefits for wellness.” Cops now get a special gym discount. File photo: Ian Landsberg Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson, Richard Mambolo says they support the initiative because it will keep them in good health.