Hundreds of hartseer mense gathered on Thursday to say farewell to a popular Athlone vet, who was murdered by a group of skelms earlier that morning. The attack on Natheem Jacobs, who was permanently appointed by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA just the day before, left him with stab wounds in his neck, arm and chest.

His 32-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, said Natheem along with his brother and uncle came under attack by skelms who had stolen the wheels off his wife’s car during the early hours Thursday. The family lives in Lady May Street, Garlandale. “He was in the house and heard a sound and went to see what was happening.

“There were guys who had loosened the tyres of his wife’s car and had stolen a wheelie bin from a neighbour’s house to transport the tyres,” his sister explained. “They loosened all four but only managed to get two off.” GRIEF: Mourners at Natheem’s janaazah. She said that Natheem, along with two relatives, tried to stop the men and a fight broke out.

“Natheem saw that one of the men had a knife and shouted for my uncle to watch out and as my uncle moved out of the way, they stabbed him multiple times in the neck, arm and chest. “He was rushed to hospital but sadly died on the way there.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms the attack. A murder case was opened for investigation.

On Thursday, family, friends and neighbours gathered at Natheem’s home where they sympathised with his widow Imaan and his parents Zulyka and Ridwaan. GRIEF: Mourners at Natheem’s janaazah. Natheem, working under the supervision of SPCA board member Ayoub Banderker in the capacity of CCS veterinarian, completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the SPCA. He had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA on Wednesday, the organisation said.