A desperate family is looking for their loved one who went missing over two weeks ago. Tyler Petersen, 26, was last seen at a shop in Delft South where he was accused of theft.

Days later his jacket was found inside a drain where he was reportedly dumped. His worried brother-in-law Walleed Jaffer says: “He was last seen on 17 November, wearing grey pants, black Crocs slippers and a grey and black T-shirt. “He has tattoos of an eagle on his right arm, his right leg has Chinese writing and he also has a burn mark on his left hand.

“He was last seen leaving his Mino Circle home in Eindhoven around midnight.” body.copy.bold: Days after the Delft man went missing, his family was informed that he had been killed. Jaffer says: “He was murdered by people who own a shop. We called the police after hearing about the assault.

“They went to the shop and they found blood spatter, but they made no arrests or any progress. Instead, they called divers who went into the drain for five minutes and they came out and said there was nothing. “Last Tuesday I decided I was going in and that is when I fished his jacket out of the rubble. His girlfriend identified it, we called the police, they went back in there and they came out empty-handed.” Community policing forum spokesperson Charles George said according to the police, they have made every effort to search for the body in the drain.