Alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker was banished from his own brother’s house after allegedly sexually assaulting a little girl and then offering her money. This shocking accusation was made at the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday by his sister-in-law who explained to the court why her husband banned Pangaker from their Elsies River home.

The case had been held in camera last week as minors testified. Yesterday court was open to the public again and the 56-year-old ouma was among the first to testify. Pangaker was arrested in 2020 for the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk who was kidnapped from her home in Ravensmead. GONE: Tazne van Wyk, 8, from Ravensmead The 55-year-old was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on their way back to Cape Town, he told cops where to find her body – in a storm drain in Worcester.

Shocking court documents have revealed that Tazne had been raped, killed and her hand cut off just a day after she went missing. Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault, and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In her testimony, the soft-spoken ouma explained she was married to Pangaker’s brother for 38 years and the couple lived in Elsies River. She said years before Tazne’s disappearance, when her granddaughter was about eight years old, they hosted a party for her nephew who had been released from prison. She said at the same time, Pangaker was living in his friend Patricia’s flat nearby.

TRIAL: Facing 12 charges However, on the day of the party, the friend was not home. “We didn’t have transport to go home and Mohydian offered to ride her (granddaughter) home on his bike and she agreed. She loved him. But he took her to Patricia’s flat.” The ouma said later that night, they got a skrik when the child burst into tears.

“I went to her to ask what was wrong and she said Uncle Mohydian kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth. She said he wanted to touch her private parts and take a peek.” The ouma and her husband confronted Pangaker who claimed the meisie was lying. “My husband said, ‘Mohydian, the child cannot just say things’, and told him not to come there again. He came back the next day to bring something and he never came back again.”