Two families have been left homeless after fires gutted their houses.

A Manenberg couple was hospitalised after suffering burns in a blaze which ripped through their home on Sunday morning.

Fayruz Jones, 54, is lucky to be alive after she was trapped in the flames.

Her daughter Lameez van Wyk, says the fire started before 3am.

“My mom and her boyfriend, Elroy Petersen, were asleep when the fire started,” she says.

GUTTED: House in Manenberg

“My mother tried to run out at the back but she didn’t know that the fire started there and she burnt when the burglar gate fell on her.

“Her arms, hands and ears were burnt.”

She says Elroy suffered smoke inhalation and fell flou inside the house: “He passed out and my friend had to carry him out of the window and he was also burnt.”

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Anyone who would like to assist the couple with donations is asked to call Ayesha on 064 915 6514.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman and her family’s hokkie was gutted at the Masandaani settlement just off Resort Road near Strandfontein on Tuesday morning.

Courtney Cloete said her home started burning at 5.15am.

“I was sleeping when I heard people shouting and when I woke up, there was just smoke, so I grabbed my child and ran out.”

She lived in the hokkie with four adults and five young children.

“There was a man who stayed in front of the house, he was smoking a pyp when he passed out and knocked over a candle and that started the fire ... he ran away and we lost everything.”

