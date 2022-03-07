Fadiel Adams, the leader of the Cape Coloured Congress, has been accused of misappropriating party funds and abusing those who questioned him.

A disgruntled group of CCC members are calling for Adams’ immediate resignation.

The members claimed that according to their constitution, Adams was guilty of gross financial misconduct, verbal abuse, inciting violence, harassment of fellow members, revoking memberships with no just cause, corruption and theft, reports the Cape Argus.

In documents, including bank statements and messages, Adams allegedly withdrew large amounts of money from the party’s account, neglected to provide receipts for his transaction, avoided financial auditing and verbally abused party members when he was questioned.

CCC fundraising officer Donovan de Jager said: “There are instances where Fadiel has withdrawn funds from the party’s account without giving receipts.

“In December last year he withdrew R10 000 for printing, the day before Christmas last year.

“We have bank statements that are irrefutable proof. If Fadiel does not step down, we will take legal action against him.”

De Jager is also the CCC member who opened a case against Adams for intimidation and slander.

The case is currently being investigated by police in Kensington, said police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi.

“The investigating officer in the matter responded to facts provided and will present the docket to the Senior State Prosecutor (SPP) for a decision.”

In response to the allegations, Adams said people have been slandering him and he is taking legal action.

“The people making allegations have fraudulently presented themselves as ward councillors to gain people’s trust.

“Regarding the claims that I have been verbally abusive, I admit I lost my temper. These people have defamed my name.

“We have proof of their crimes, and our attorneys will deal with them,” he said.

[email protected]