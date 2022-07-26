A former sex worker and self-proclaimed drug mert have taken the stand at the Western Cape High Court to piemp her ex-pimp in an ongoing human trafficking trial. The 33-year-old woman, who may not be named, told the court how she sold drugs and watched as another sex worker was beaten and scalded with boiling water in the trial against Springbok mom Leandre Williams, her husband Edward Ayuk and brother-in-law, Yannick.

The trio are facing over 40 charges after allegedly operating a brothel in Brooklyn where they allegedly forced victims to use drugs and work as prostitutes. According to the indictment the witness met Edward in East London in August 2017 where he allegedly promised her work in Cape Town. ON TRIAL: Leandre Williams She voluntarily came with him but was forced to work as a sex worker and drugged.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Mohamad Sibda said his client denied selling drugs and refuted her claims that she was put in charge of selling drugs. “He is lying!” the woman exclaimed. “At that time I was focusing on my treatment after my injury and was not using, not even having cravings.

“That time I was called Zoe and he told me he is going to travel to get girls to work for him and I must look after his customers.” She told Judge Alma De Wet how Edward allegedly wrapped his drugs in plastic and buried it in the yard in case police raided his home. “When Ayuk cut his drugs there were only crumbs and he made us smoke those crumbs.