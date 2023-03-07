President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes to his Cabinet last night, formally appointing Paul Mashatile to be his deputy following the departure of David Mabuza last week. In his long-awaited reshuffle, Ramaphosa fired no less than three ministers, and promoted a slew of deputy ministers.

He said he wanted a Cabinet that will fix the energy crisis as well as tackle a klomp other challenges the country faces ahead of the 2024 elections. The ministers who have been fired are Nathi Mthethwa, Lindiwe Sisulu and Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. The president also announced former Tshwane mayor and current head of infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, as the new Minister of Electricity.

Ramaphosa said he wanted Ramokgopa to fix the ongoing load shedding that has crippled the economy. He said the Minister of Electricity will work with Eskom to jack up the country’s power stations, and will remain in office for as long as there is an energy crisis. He said Ramokgopa will have “political authority and control of all aspects of the energy action plant”.

Among the many changes, Ramaphosa appointed Sihle Zikalala as the new minister of public Works and Infrastructure. He replaces Patricia de Lille, who moves to Tourism, a position that was previously held by Sisulu. The new minister of public service and administration is Noxolo Kiviet. She has been promoted from being a deputy minister, along with Sindisiwe Chikunga, who takes over from Fikile Mabalula as Transport Minister.