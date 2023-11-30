Eight people have been arrested for the brutal rape of three security guards at the offices of the KwaZulu-Natal transport department. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning at the department’s offices in Merebank, south of Durban.

In addition to raping the guards, the suspects allegedly made off with equipment worth R280 000. KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were nabbed within 24 hours of the crime. Lieutenant-Colonel Netshiunda says: “The suspects allegedly gained entry inside the department’s Merebank premises, held the security hostage and helped themselves to valuables belonging to the State.

“In the process, the eight suspects, who were reportedly armed with firearms and knives, allegedly took turns in raping the three security guards. “The matter was reported to the police and on Tuesday afternoon the suspects were identified, cornered and taken in for questioning.” Netshiunda said they were positively identified during an identity parade and subsequently charged with business robbery and rape.