Police have confirmed that an EFF supporter fell to his death during the party’s 10th birthday celebrations at the FNB Stadium on Saturday. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that an inquest docket had been opened after a man allegedly fell from level five to level two and died at the stadium in Joburg.

The incident is alleged to have taken lace around 4.30pm, after EFF leader Julius Malema delivered a roaring speech. “It is alleged that the victim was dancing when he suddenly fell. The police have obtained statements from the witnesses,” Masondo said. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the fall was reported to the police and would be investigated.

He said the party would release a formal statement in due course. The EFF held a grand celebration that saw the 95 000-seater stadium filled to its capacity with many more supporters left continuing their celebrations outside. The EFF added some of country’s hottest list of music artists to its 10th anniversary birthday celebration, bringing together over 40 local acts.