Canada has announced it will decriminalise the possession of some illegal drugs such as cocaine and tik for addicts in British Columbia.
This was in a bid to tackle a drug abuse problem in the province, where drug overdoses claimed the lives of more than 2000 people.
The exemption will be in place for three years, starting on January 31, 2023.
This means that people 18 years and older can carry up to 2.5g of some drugs for personal use.
The drugs include cocaine, tik and ecstasy.
The trafficking, production, export and import of those drugs will remain illegal.