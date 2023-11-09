The man accused of causing the deaths of two Mitchells Plain sisters will have to wait until after the new year to plead his case to the court. Likhona Mgidi made an appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court yesterday for his role in the deaths of little Nishaat and Nurah Thomas.

In March, Nishaat, six, and her two-year-old sister Nurah died after Mgidi, who was behind the wheel of his Toyota Quantum, slammed into their dad’s Opel Corsa as they were driving home. The 22-year-old Mgidi was arrested and charged with two counts of culpable homicide, and negligent driving. When his name was called, the girls’ family with the exception of their parents had to wait outside the court while proceedings got under way. The media was also barred from entering the courtroom after Mgidi’s defence told the court that he felt “harassed and intimidated”.