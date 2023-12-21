A young Manenberg woman who recently became a doctor wants to encourage youngsters to focus on their goals, saying nothing is impossible with God’s help. Doctor Natalie Louw graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBChB) from Stellenbosch University on December 12.

The 26-year-old is the first in her family to go to university and aims to become a surgeon. PROUD FAMILY: Natalie, centre, with dad John and mother Mary at her graduation. Picture supplied Natalie says it’s ironic as she didn’t even know what she wanted to do after high school, explaining: “There was a time when I wanted to be a lawyer. “I wanted to be so many things, when I was in Grade 11 in Voortrekker High School in Kenilworth, I thought medicine was my best fit, but then I realised that I also love helping people.

“I live in one of the [crime] hotspots in Manenberg and not everyone gets the chance that I did but my parents raised me in church and that is one of the things that directed my future. “I had a family that was struggling and they are still not where they want to be, but I want to encourage people and say that it’s possible to make it, even if there is a lack of resources.” She adds: “I always tell the youth that they can do so much. They don’t have to be doctors, they just need to work at what they want and to grow themselves.”

Natalie says although her studies were long and hard, and she had challenges with resources and networking, she would do it all over again. Starting her internship at a public hospital next year, she says: “I have three more years then I can be a surgeon, my wish is to be a surgical doctor.” Her mom Mary Louw says it was a struggle raising her children in crime-ridden Manenberg.

Mary says: “God saved her, I’m so glad that she could achieve what she did. It was not easy, we were struggling, but she made it and I am proud of her. “We were in a one-bedroom house and at 9 years old, she did her homework by candlelight. “We would take her to church three times a week, it is because of Christ that she is here today.”