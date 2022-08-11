DNA experts have linked alleged child killer, Mohydian Pangaker, to skin found under the fingernails of slain Tazne Van Wyk. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court this week as two experts took the stand giving damning evidence against Pangaker.

Pangaker has been charged with rape, murder and cutting Tazne’s hand off on the day she went missing from her Ravensmead home. The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street. DUMPED: Tazne van Wyk, eight As hundreds of mense joined the search for the missing eight-year-old, Pangaker’s relatives told cops that he had also disappeared and cops went on the hunt for him.

He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town, he told cops where to find the child’s body, dumped in a stormwater drain in Worcester. DNA expert Warrant Officer Blance Stubbs from the SAPS Forensic Laboratory gave a detailed and complex report on how they tested the DNA evidence presented. She explained that male DNA was found on the swabs taken of Tazne’s right hand where they discovered skin cells.

According to her report, the DNA matched a sample taken from Mohydian and it was confirmed he was in contact with her but how the skin cells got under the girl’s nails could not be determined. EVIDENCE TESTED: Cells found on swabs Cellphone towers showing Mohydian’s movements after Tazne was abducted have also confirmed testimonies by multiple state witnesses who have taken the stand so far. The state also called Sibongale Makhuba, the Forensic Liaison Manager for Cell C, who submitted a detailed report of all Mohydian’s calls and movements as reflected by cellphone towers in Cape Town, Durban and the Eastern Cape.