The former police captain who helped secure the conviction of baby killer Dina Rodriguez could now possibly join her in the mang. The former investigator has been found guilty on various charges, including corruption, at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court this week.

More than 10 years after she was busted for allegedly selling police uniforms, stealing exhibits and other crimes, Esmerelda Bailey, 55, could soon end up in prison along with the other criminals she has busted over the years. Baby killer Dina Rodriguez. File photo The former Hawks detective was launched into the spotlight when Dina along with her co-accused went on trial for the murder of her love rival’s child. Dina was found guilty of masterminding the stabbing of six-month-old Jordan-Leigh inside her home in Lansdowne on 15 June 2005.

Rodrigues had hired four men, who pretended to be from a courier company to gain entry, and offered them R10 000 for the murder of the baby. In December 2011, the Hawks swooped on Bailey’s home in Brooklyn and busted her in an undercover sting operation. At the time, the Hawks revealed that she had allegedly sold police uniforms and ammunition to co-accused Waleed Hendricks.

Former Hawks spokesperson, McIntosh Polela, said an agent allegedly bought unlicensed ammunition from Hendricks for R4 000 and Hendricks then allegedly pointed out Bailey as the person who supplied him with the ammunition. Polela said when police had arrived at Bailey’s flat in Brooklyn, two known Kensington gangsters were there. Bailey was released on R10 000 bail. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, said Bailey was found guilty on Tuesday for charges ranging from corruption, possession of drugs, to obstruction of justice and loss of firearm.