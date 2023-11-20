A Delft woman who has allegedly been delaying her divorce for years has been murdered. Andisiwe Mhlazana Khonjwa, 34, was sitting in her lounge with a friend when a lone gunman shot her in the head on Thursday evening in Leiden.

A famliy member who asked not to be named says the mom-of-one was in the process of divorce. RUTHLESS: Blood on the floor of Khonjwa’s home. Picture: Leon Knipe The relative says: “We are not saying that she was killed because of the divorce, what we know is that she was delaying the divorce, she didn’t want to sign even though they had been separated for five years. “We know this was not a robbery incident, she was shot while she had a visitor who was left unharmed. This was a planned hit on her because if this was any other thing, the shooter would have killed the other person too.

“Andisiwe’s phone was stolen but the other person’s phone wasn’t taken. This is so confusing, we don’t know why this happened and we want the police to investigate so we can know why she was killed like this. We also want her phone recovered so we can see the reason behind the shooting.” The relative explains that the killer arrived at the Kouga Street house while Andisiwe’s seven-year-old child was playing outside. “The man walked past the child, and fired shots and then left.

“The child then went to a family member who lives close by and then reported what happened. “We went to the scene and when we arrived she was on the couch with bullet wounds and the visitor was shocked and couldn’t speak. Her child is also traumatised because he had to see his mother in that condition.” ANOTHER DEATH: Delft rocked again. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incicdent, saying: “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.