A judicare attorney has been appointed for murder accused Musa Khawula. The influencer, who is usually all over Twitter spilling the celeb tea, was in the dock at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court for a defence consultation on Wednesday.

He allegedly stabbed his berk Wandile Khambule in the chest and back after a lovers’ tiff outside the victim’s home in March. Khawula confessed to killing Wandile but claims he acted in self-defence. In court papers, Khawula stated that he was in a relationship with Wandile at the time of his death.

But Wandile was already in a new relationship with a woman. According to IOL Entertainment, Khawula told his side of the story in a Twitter live audio stream titled Izani Sizohleba (come, let’s gossip). He said he recalled following Wandile, believing they were walking to the car.

“However, we didn’t get to the car. He turned and picked up a bottle and threw it towards me, but I ducked.” He then explained that Wandile attacked him with a beer bottle and in defence, Khuwula grabbed a knife and stabbed his partner in the groin. TRIAL: Khawula appearing in Vredenburg Court “We continued fighting and later a guy came [and] separated the fight.

“I left immediately because I thought if he comes up again, he’s literally going to finish me.” body.copy.bold: Wandile’s girlfriend Sweetness Japhta reportedly wrestled Khawula to get the knife from him. body.copy.bold: National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case has been postponed for the accused’s legal aid lawyer to consult with him.