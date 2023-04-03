John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader of the DA for another term at the party’s elective conference over the weekend.
Steenhuisen and Dr Mpho Phalatse were the front runners for leadership.
Helen Zille was announced the chairperson of the federal council after she ran uncontested.
Dr Ivan Meyer was announced as the elected federal chairperson for another term.
The positions of deputy chairpersons of federal council are Anton Bredell, Solly Malatsi and JP Smith.
The federal finance chairperson is Dion George who also ran uncontested.