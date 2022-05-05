The DA has defended a six-day “fact-finding” visit by its leader John Steenhuisen to Ukraine, saying they would not be neutral and pretend that the war would not impact South Africans. Steenhuisen is visiting various parts of Ukraine and is meeting with government and business leaders, as well as students and ordinary citizens to ascertain the effects of the Russian invasion – mostly around the capital of Kyiv.

“We dare not pretend that this is a war that has nothing to do with us. And we dare not pretend that remaining ‘neutral’ in this situation is admirable. “When we have clear and undeniable evidence of injustice, we owe it to the victims to pick a side and speak out,” he said of the visit. However, ANC head of communications, Sifiso Mtsweni, accused the DA of seeking media attention.

“The DA is hypocritical. As we speak, there is currently a war in the Cape Flats, instead of resolving these issues and as usual, they try to milk media attention by this trip. “The South African government has a clear position on the Ukraine-Russia hostilities and is on record that dialogue is the best mechanism to bring about lasting peace.” DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink said to the Cape Times that as a leader of the opposition, Steenhuisen had the responsibility to develop and model alternative policy, including alternative foreign policy.