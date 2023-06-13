DA leader John Steenhuisen’s public criticism of local airline Lift backfired on Facebook, after it emerged his “rant” was misplaced, and his outburst was labelled as “immature”. Steenhuisen took to Facebook on June 4 just after 6pm to post: “Lift Airline, worst airline in South Africa, avoid at all costs!! Even SAA is better.”

His status update had many of his followers thinking his Facebook account was hacked. But at 8.52pm that same day, he posted: “I appreciate the call from the CEO of Lift Airline and we are in discussion. It is great that an airline responds so quickly to customer concerns and wishes to resolve the matter.” It was later ascertained that Steenhuisen had, in fact, missed his flight.

According to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, who spoke to Radio 702, Steenhuisen had been held up passing through airport security and by the time he arrived at the gate, the pushback procedures had started, and he was not allowed to board. Mense on social media wasted no time giving Steenhuisen a klomp flak. Gert Hofhuis commented: “It seems like John Steenhuisen is suffering from the same delusions of grandeur as his political opponents in the ANC. Not the way to address such an issue by a so-called leader. I guess his ego got the better of him, once again. The sense of entitlement is overwhelming.”