President Cyril Ramaphosa came under fire on Twitter after reportedly paying a record price of at least R3.5 million for a Boran stud bull named Jester at a recent auction in Davel, Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa’s splurge comes after he was fingered for money laundering and violating his executive ethics code.

This, after he launched a manhunt using state resources to recover millions in US dollars which were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo more than two years ago.

