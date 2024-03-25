Mystery surrounds the death of a Samora Machel neighbourhood watch member who was found half-naked with her head in a toilet. Buyiswa Jacobs was last seen by her relatives on Thursday evening while she was cooking. She then disappeared from her home until the owner of the house where her body was found alerted her neighbours and authorities on Friday morning.

Her cousin Phumla Sam told Ezitshisayo News: “She went to the ANC rally and when she came home, she started cooking. Her son then smelled something burning and went to check in the kitchen and Buyiswa wasn’t at home. She left and no one knew what happened.” She explained they were told that Buyiswa was found bent over the toilet and she wasn’t dressed. Phumla said forensic officials showed the deceased’s face to people at the scene and that is how she was recognised.

“We believed she may have been lured out of the house.” Samora Machel Community police forum spokesperson Bongani Maqungwana says there is much speculation on the woman died. “It is shocking that she was found in someone else’s toilet, she was heard crying, asking a man why he was doing that to her.

“We don’t want to speculate at the moment because we don’t know how she died. “It could be that she died a natural death. “We understand that in Samora most toilets are outside people’s homes and are near the gates.