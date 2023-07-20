The principal of a crèche was brutally stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she dumped him. The family of Rosemary Davids, 37, says Lee-Mark Mouton wouldn’t take no for an answer after she ended their relationship.

The mother of two was stabbed seven times inside her home in Fisantekraal on Sunday night during load shedding and died on the scene, says Elaine Hartzenberg, Fisantekraal community spokesperson. ACCOUNT: Elaine Hartzenberg. Picture: Solly Lottering “When load shedding ended, Mouton called Rosemary’s sister to show her the body in the house and then he ran off,” she says. Mouton handed himself over to police on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Durbanville Police members responded to a complaint on Sunday 16 July. Upon their arrival at the scene in Leucadendron Street, they found the body of a woman who sustained stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The boyfriend, a 29-year-old male, was arrested. The motive for this attack is under investigation.” The suspect appeared in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on a murder charge on Wednesday.

Three taxi loads of community members arrived to support Rosemary’s family. DIE MOER IN: Supporters outside Bellville court. Picture: Solly Lottering The matter was postponed to 25 July for a bail application. Mom Susan Davids says: “I have not stopped crying since Sunday night when Mouton took our daughter so cruelly away from us. She was my right hand and did everything for me, she was also the principal at one of the two crèches we run here in Fisantekraal.

“She was killed after she ended her relationship with Mouton because he wouldn’t find himself a job and she was tired of looking after him. “I was not happy with the situation because Rosemary handled the crèche’s financial affairs. She has two children but they are not his. “He gave himself over to police on Tuesday after he went on the run.”