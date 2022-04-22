Uitsig resident Julio Bianchi scored a massive goal this week by graduating at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and now he is looking to conquer the virtual world by competing in an international FIFA virtual competition in England.

The 24-year-old online footie star achieved a cum laude advanced diploma in accountancy on Wednesday at the Bellville campus, and a few hours later he was on his way to a Team of the Season tournament in London, UK.

Speaking to the Daily Voice shortly before his flight, he said: “Of course, my aim is to get full-time employment but my focus now is on the tournament in London and then try to qualify for the World Cup at the end of the year.”

Last year Julio, aka Beast Bianchi, became the first African to qualify for the virtual FIFA World Cup but due to Covid he was unable to travel to the UK to take part in the 32-man event, however, he continued to excel on the virtual field for his Jozi-based side Goliath Gaming.

REP SA: Julio Bianchi of Uitsig

“I have been playing FIFA professionally for three years now and I am the current captain of my team that plays in competitions locally and internationally. For the tournament in London, I will be playing with my teammate Kaylan Moodley from Joburg and we will be playing against 31 other teams from around the world.”

Beast, who is the nephew of former Bafana defender Craig Bianchi, says his favourite virtual team is French giants PSG, while he supports Arsenal.

“When I was younger, I dreamt of being a footballer but I found more success playing FIFA on my PlayStation,” he adds.

