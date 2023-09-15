A sigh of relief could be heard from the gallery inside Mitchells Plain Court 3 on Thursday as a trial date was set for the man accused of causing the death of two little sisters. Likhona Mgidi, 22, rushed out of the court after hearing that his case was set to go to trial next month.

Mgidi faces two charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving after Nishaat, six, and two-year-old Nurah Thomas died in Portlands on March 3. The Opel Corsa they were travelling in was hit by a Quantum taxi driven by Mgidi. It is alleged that Mgidi drove away from the scene and was later arrested at his home in Kraaifontein.

Accused: Likhona Mgidi, 22. Picture: Patrick Louw Previously, the case almost took a turn for the worse when important documents like the forensic reports, statements, photographs and autopsy weren’t available. However, private forensic investigator Desmond Finnis, who offered his services to the family pro bono after reading the story in the Daily Voice, intervened and the documents were provided to the court. On Thursday, Mgidi, a father of one, declined to comment to press. He has apologised to the family via the media.

The girls’ mother Raihaana told the Daily Voice that she would appreciate a personal apology. ‘SAY SORRY’: Mom Raihaana. Picture: Patrick Louw “It’s hard to see him every time, I mean he took away my girls’ lives and up until today he didn’t come say sorry to my face. I know it won’t bring my children back but it will help,” she added. The unlicensed taxi driver’s bail of R3 000 was extended on condition that he does not enter the Mitchells Plain area except to appear in court. He was also banned from driving.