A young Manenberg couple was shot dead while asleep in their Wendy house. Ebrahim Paulsen, 25, and his wife Moenika Julisen, 26, were gunned down on in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Jade Crescent.

They were vas aan die slaap when gunmen apparently removed the burglar bars from their side window and fired several shots at them, killing them instantly. Bonita Adoons, who lives in the main house, said she and her family immediately ran to the couple’s hok after they heard the skote. “Ons het uit gekom toe gaan ek by die venster om, toe sien ek daar le hulle twee vol bloed,” the shocked woman told the Daily Voice.

“They quietly removed the burglar bars from the window and put their hand through and shot the two of them.” ACCESS: Shooter removed the burglar bar The couple had been living on the property since 2019 and Bonita claimed that they were very rustige mense. “They didn’t bother anyone, they were a happy couple. The husband wasn’t involved with gangs, he went to the mosque almost every day,” she said.

Their three young children didn’t live with them. When the Daily Voice visited the scene on Tueday, detectives were still busy combing the area for clues. Moenika’s friend Elvina Adoons said that she will miss her tjommie as they always had lekker times together.

SHOCK: Bonita and Alvina Adoons “She was a person who was just in her house, ons het altyd hier voor gesit,” she said. TRAGIC: Their bodies removed from their hokkie in Manenberg “It doesn’t feel lekker, it is very hartseer. Every time I think about it, I can still picture it.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie has confirmed that the double murder is being investigated.

“Manenberg police have opened a double murder docket for further investigation following the death of a couple, 26 and 25 years old in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, 1 August at about 4am at their dwelling at Jade Crescent, Manenberg,” he added. SCENE: Where Ebrahim and Moenika slept “Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple were asleep in their Wendy house when they were accosted by unknown gunmen who opened fire on them. They sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest and succumbed to their injuries.” No arrests have been made, but Pojie urged mense to come forward if they have any information on the incident.