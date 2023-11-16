A group of City street-sweepers were left traumatised on Tuesday when they came under attack from gun-wielding skollies, while hard at work in Bishop Lavis. Subcouncil chairperson, Franchesca Walker, says the shocking incident saw council staff being robbed in broad daylight while clearing dumping sites near Maitland Road.

Franchesca says: “It happened shortly after noon in Maitland Road as the teams were cleaning the streets and clearing dump sites. GOBSMACKED: Walker. File photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) “They were approached by a group of men and were asked for a R5. One of the workers gave them a R4 and then they grabbed a cellphone. “The staff then saw the men take out a firearm and they held the supervisor at gunpoint, and forced him to hand over his cellphone and they even held the firearm against one of the worker’s heads when she said she had no valuables on her.”

Franchesca says the teams have since reported the matter to Bishop Lavis police and a meeting was called on Wednesday morning. She says: “The team was very traumatised and the next day their manager called a meeting with them to discuss the way forward. I can confirm that criminal cases for the robberies were made at the Bishop Lavis Station.” Franchesca reveals service delivery in Bishop Lavis has become hamstrung due to crime and extortion of City contractors.