Eerste River residents have applauded wakker cops who arrested two robbers minutes after they held up a furniture store. The officers caught up with the skelms in Forest Village after a dramatic high-speed chase on Wednesday.

They were rukked out of their white Hyundai i10, handcuffed and laid flat on their stomachs on the road while the police searched their vehicle. A woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, says: “This has left us really shaken. I heard tyres screeching and then there were sirens. “I went to look and saw that the police were chasing a white car and they arrested the men.

“I heard that they had just robbed the Best Home and Electric store. The police have done so well, we are happy about the arrest.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the two men will appear in Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court once they have been charged. “The members of the Maitland Flying Squad and the K9 Unit responded to a complaint of a business robbery in Eerste River, Kleinvlei, yesterday morning.