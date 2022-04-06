The Gauteng Traffic Police is searching for the daring trolley rider who went viral in a video this week.

The department has also issued a “stern warning” to hitchhikers on the province’s major routes following two videos showing a man riding in a grocery trolley hanging onto an Engen fuel tanker along the N1 South.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane said: “Investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident are currently under way and the hitchhiker will be brought to book soon.

VIRAL: Daring truck rider

“The Gauteng Traffic Police would like to warn hitchhikers that such irresponsible behaviour is punishable by law enforcement authorities.

“The law is very clear, in terms of Regulation 316 (5) read with section 89 (6) of the National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996, stipulates that anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself thereby endangering other road users commits an offence and may be convicted to a one year direct imprisonment without the option of a fine if convicted in a court of law.”

It is uncertain whether or not the driver of the truck knew the man was holding onto the vehicle.

