The Anti-Gang Unit sparked outrage in Hanover Park on Sunday after they allegedly assaulted a disabled university student and his ouma.

The drama started during a stop-and-search operation in St Lucia Court.

The 54-year-old ouma, who asked not to be named, says: “It happened after 6pm when AGU started skutting the boys on the corner.

“The one white cop asked me why I was standing there and I said I am allowed to because we are in public.”

She says the officer became agitated and started rukking her by the arm while hurling abuse at her.

SHOTS FIRED: Resident says cops used live rounds in riot

“He shouted ek is ’n n***er and I must go n*** for my children and that is when my nephew got involved.

“He is a third-year law student and he told the cops they can’t speak and go on like this with us, and that they must just do their work and that is when the stryery started.

“They were rukking him in his wheelchair and he is a paraplegic, how can he fight back?

“That is when the community got kwaad because they loaded the wheelchair at the back of the bakkie and were going to drive just so.”

Angry residents pelted cops with klippe to stop the arrest.

“The people went mad and got him away from them because they had no reason to arrest him. All he said was they were not allowed to go on or ruk me like that and my arm has blue marks.

“From there the stone throwing started and then the cops started firing rubber bullets,” says the ouma.

INJURED: Man with bullet wound

According to a source, cops also fired live ammunition into the crowd of over 100.

“They first shot rubber bullets and even shot an oupa in his testicles. Then they fired live ammunition and the skollies fired back at them and they ran away.

“They even arrested a boy who took a video of how they attacked the man in the wheelchair for no reason.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the riot and says: “Whilst at St Lucia Court, police came under attack which resulted in the police vehicle being damaged with bricks as well as the assault on police.

RIOT REPORT: SAPS’ FC van Wyk

“Damage to the police vehicle is still to be assessed and injuries to police members were not severe.

“Two males aged 19 and 37 were arrested ... and will be making their court appearance at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on charges of public violence. More arrests are to follow.”

The ouma says cops refused to take her case yesterday when she tried to report the AGU for assault.

“I am not leaving it like this,” she adds.

