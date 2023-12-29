The Kensington ward councillor is taking steps to remove homeless people who have set up camp in front of the local police station. Cheslyn Steenberg says since October, six vagrants have been calling the cop shop home and running amok.

Residents have complained about the six pooping and washing at the premises and making fires, while they also have drunken fights and even sex in the open. MASSIVE LABOUR: Cheslyn Steenberg. Steenberg explains: “There have been many departments that went to try and remove them including the Displaced People’s Unit who offered assistance, but they have refused. “There was a time when they took up the offer and an hour later they came back, so they are now what we would call chronically homeless, meaning that they don’t want to be in a place where there are rules.”

Steenberg adds: “I have now requested the department of social services to start legal processes. “I know it sounds harsh but if you know their history, you will know they were sleeping behind the civic centre, they moved away for a long time and then they came back. “They were offered shelter, rehabilitation and jobs and they don’t want that.

“They are defecating in front of the police station, they are cleaning themselves there, and even have sex and drugs there and they attract a criminal element.” BAD DECISIONS: Squatter Gerard Tenggren. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Squatter Gerard Tenggren, 41, says he has been living in Factreton Street for 12 years. Homeless Gerard claims: “I live on the streets because of the bad decisions which I made when I was younger.

“We have been given an option to go to the shelters and when we do go there we are treated badly and after six months we are put out. “They must just give us material to build shacks in informal settlements in the area and then we are going to move from the police station. Ernest Alexander. Picture: Mandilakhe Tswete “One of the squatters who sleeps directly in front of the station is always starting trouble.