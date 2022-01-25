A disappointed vrou wants her money back from Paul’s Constructions after he left unfinished business at her Kensington home.

Sharon Erasmus, 44, wanted her driveway fixed after struggling to park her car.

She approached the construction company run by Paul Nyweba, who she saw working at a local church in November.

ON SITE: Paul Nyweba of Paul’s Constructions

He quoted her R19 700 for the job and she says Paul started on her driveway on 3 January.

She says the job was supposed to take two days but three weeks later all she has is an eyesore.

“It’s bad and dangerous for my wheels, it is just stones everywhere and more frustrating than before.

“I thought I was solving my problem but what he’s done is worse,” she says.

Sharon says she paid just over R15 000 when Paul “started making up stories” about why he couldn’t finish the work.

“He said he needed money to pay his staff or the supplier was unable to deliver.

“He then contacted me out of the blue last week, sending me his live location saying he is working outside of Cape Town but will be back last Monday and he will refund me then.

“Every time I get to speak to him, he changes the day that he will refund me.

“He has even asked me if he can’t still do the work and I said no, I want the full amount of R15 320 which I paid back or I will take matters further.”

UNFINISHED: The driveway is just klippe

When the Daily Voice contacted him, Paul said he was in Knysna and admitted to owing Sharon geld: “We discussed this and I offered to finish the job when I’m back.

“She refused so I’ll pay her the R8000 I owe her.

“We did some work there, removing six loads of rubble so she can’t be expecting a full refund.”

