Two months after his car was stolen from his driveway and he got scammed out of R1500 by a bogus “detective”, a Belhar ou is still hoping to find his vehicle.

Linden Miles says his 2004 VW Citi Golf was stolen on 16 November last year.

He says the car, worth R35 000, has great sentimental value for him as he bought it after completing matric in 2018.

To top it all off, on the same day, a “detective” called to say the car had been found in Paarl but demanded R1500, paid via eWallet, so that it could be towed to his home.

The 22-year-old says: “I woke up that morning and realised my car was gone, I got onto my bicycle and rushed to open a case.

HOPEFUL: Linden Miles

“Later that day, someone who introduced himself as Captain Solomons from Paarl police station called me, saying they got my car with two guys who were involved in an armed robbery using my car and said I should pay R1500 for the tow truck to get my car from Paarl to Belhar police station.

“I suspect it was a scam because soon after the payment, the cellphone number didn’t exist anymore and we still have no leads.”

He says the white car has a sticker on the right front where he removed a broken headlight, as well as stickers on the windows and windscreen, and a lekker loud exhaust system.

Police spokesman Captain FC Van Wyk says a case of theft is being investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Sergeant Cornel Jaars 084 7833 964 or 021 953 8100 or Linden at 067 184 4549.

n[email protected]