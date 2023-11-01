An amazing race took place on Sunday where 15 contestants had to navigate their way through the Mother City with minimal clues in the search for “Most Capetonian Capetonian”. The kwaai radio competition is the brainchild of Bobby Brown on Magic828, who is on air on weekdays between 6am to 10am.

Season 1 of the competition took place over 15 weeks, and listeners were given clues about the Mother City which they had to try and figure out. One lucky winner was chosen at the end of each week to enter the finale and won a Gizzu load shedding hamper. On Sunday, the winners arrived at Lagoon Beach Hotel in Milnerton, from where they sent into the streets of Cape Town, figuring out the clues and visiting different locations to see how well they know their city.

The game started at 10am and ended at 1.30pm. TOP: Gavin McGee won Season 1 of Magic828 fm’s ‘Most Capetonian Capetonian’ event Gavin McGee from Table View, 56, came out tops and walked away with the grand prize – a week-long trip for two to Paris, France during the month of love in 2024, courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines. Gavin says he entered for fun and never expected to win.

“I am feeling quite ecstatic and very happy. The race was well organised and good fun. I am not that familiar with Cape Town but according to the competition, I am,” he laughed. The winners were chosen according to the mileage they clocked, and who visited the most places while following all the clues. In second place was Belinda Herbert, who won R10 000 advertising on Magic Breakfast, third spot went to Tom Brennan(R5 000 advertising) and both also won luggage courtesy of AP Jones.