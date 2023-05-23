A sickly ouma from Pooke se Bos informal settlement says she was ‘forgotten’ by officials when the City of Cape Town handed over new homes to residents last week. Koeba Moos, 59, was supposed to move into her new huisie as well, but instead was left out in the cold and rain with no shelter or food.

Koeba said that after receiving a letter from the City of Cape Town that she would move in on Thursday, she packed up all her belongings and demolished her shack. But instead of receiving her keys, she was forced to sleep in the koue when officials failed to fetch her. Here ouma is standing outside her old house where she was forgotten by officials when the City of Cape Town handed over new homes to residents last week. Picture: Byron Lukas “My heart is very sore because what was my heart’s desire didn’t happen. I have my papers but I still don’t know why I didn’t get my key yet,” the hartseer ouma told the Daily Voice.

Last week, several families broke down their hokkies and relocated to their new homes in the R45-million Pooke se Bos housing project, and Koeba was the only mens left behind. She claimed that she spent the hele weekend sitting outside with no shelter or anything to eat. “I’m still sitting here, this weekend it was raining and I was lying here in the rain with all my belongings as my place was already taken down last Thursday.

“I am very unhappy, I have fought so hard for this house that I can’t get in. Other people moved in but here I’m still sitting. FORGOTTEN: Koeba Moos, 59, outside with all her goodies and nowhere to go in Pooke se Bos. Picture: Byron Lukas “Most of my stuff was wet, and now my fridge and stuff are spoiled because of the weather. “It already took me years to get these things,” she explained.

Koeba said that she is a chronic patient who is now forced to live like “an animal” outside. “With all my sickness, I have asthma, arthritis and high blood. “I’m sitting here in a pile of ash because I made a fire the whole night.

“I made myself something to eat because I have to drink tablets also.” Koeba has been living at the informal settlement, located near Mohan and Repulse Road in Rylands, for more than 20 years. “I don’t know when I’m going to move into my new house. I’m going to see if I can get help tomorrow because it is almost winter,” she added.

When the Daily Voice visited Koeba at Pooke se Bos on Tuesday, she sat outside on the veldjie surrounded by her min possessions. She also had with her a letter from the City’s Human Settlements Directorate, which stated that she was bound to move in to her new plek last Thursday. “Op 18.05.2023 sal u hervestig word na ‘n nuut geboude BNG behuisings eenheid in Pooke se Bos,” the letter reads.

POSSESSION: Koeba’s letter from the City of Cape Town. Picture: Byron Lukas But according to the City, Koeba failed to comply with one of the requirements. The City said: “As part of the clearing of the neighbouring Pooke se Bos informal settlement, potential beneficiaries of the informal settlement were informed that they must break down their informal structure as well as any adjoining structures of family members, boarders and renters. “This is an agreed-to and standard requirement. Mrs Moos has not done so yet.”