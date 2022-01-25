A mother of two has been killed by two men who lured her home from church.

Abongile Mabusela, 37, was shot and killed at her flat on Sunday at about 4.50pm.

Speaking anonymously to the Daily Voice, a family friend revealed that two men shot the Langa mom twice in the head.

She says the suspects kept calling Abongile while she was in church.

“She was at church but couldn’t focus because of the phone calls she received and she ended up leaving,” says the female friend.

“She went home and when she got there, she directed the suspects to her home and when they got there, they shot her.”

The woman says on Sunday night when she arrived at the scene, Abongile was still alive on the couch.

“I was still in church when I was informed of the shooting and we rushed over as congregants.

“When I arrived, I tried to find out what happened and the neighbours said they didn’t see anything but heard a gunshot and thought it was the electricity blasting, but when it went off again, they decided to go outside but by that time the suspects were already gone,” she says.

“We called the ambulance but they took their time and we called a paramedic that we know.

“At that time she was still breathing but by the time the medics arrived, she had already passed.”

The family friend says that she is puzzled by the shooting.

“No one knows why she was shot, she was a humble person who was a dedicated mother and devoted woman of God.

“Even before she was shot, she was heard asking the men who they were and what they wanted and then they shot her twice.

“They didn’t even care that her one-year-old baby was playing just outside the door.”

TRAGIC: Baby was playing when Abongile was shot

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

“Langa police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to the head.

INCIDENT: Cops at Langa flats

“The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

“A murder case docket was opened for investigation,” he says.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact 08600 10111.

[email protected]