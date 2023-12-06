A well-known entrepreneur from Leonsdale says she wants to set the record straight on why she can’t deliver Christmas hampers to her angry clients. Leshme de Bruyn, the founder of Miss L hair care products, claims the thousands of rands paid by her customers were stolen while she was writing an exam at Northlink’s Tygerberg Campus.

She explains: “Most of the people paid cash so the last day I wrote, I took all the money with me to college. PAMPER HAMPER: Festive lekkers. “We usually leave our bags in front of the classroom but this time we left it in the back, we then switched off our phones and I think I left the zipper open. She says she made the shocking discovery while sitting in a taxi on her way to buy the luxury goods for the hampers, which cost R2300 each.

She claims: “I reached into my bag to pay the taxi fare and I then realised the bag where the money was in was gone.” Leshme refused to disclose how much kroon was allegedly stolen, adding: I started panicking and went straight to the Parow Police Station but the constable told me I can’t open a case because there is no suspect. “I informed our head of department [at Northlink] and she just said she will inform the examination officer.”

The Daily Voice reached out to Northlink College where the head of department, who did not want to be named, confirmed they were aware of the alleged incident but declined to comment further. Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says: “Kindly encourage your source to bring the matter under the attention of the Station Commander of the mentioned SAPS office for assistance.” De Bruyn says unfortunately some of her customers didn’t believe her and have threatened her.

She adds: “Threats are continuing, van ek wat tronk toe gaan, hulle gaan sake teen my maak, my business exposed, and they accused me of stealing the money, because I’m well known on social media. Client Anastacia Jacobs says while she understands De Bruyn’s dilemma, she wants her money back. Anastacia says: “I still want my money and I just want reassurance that I’m going to get my money when she is ready, but I understand that she doesn’t have the money now.