The old Victoria building at Sherwood Nursing Home in Kenilworth has been destroyed by a fire. The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning and swept through the building.

It is alleged that the fire started due to an empty geyser that tripped following disruptions to the local water supplies in the area. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service says: “The emergency call was received at approximately 12.40am of a building alight in Sherwood Avenue. “According to reports, the facility was badly affected by the blaze.

“The building sustained extensive damage and a building inspector went to ascertain the structural integrity of the facility.” Carelse says that no injuries were reported as there was no one inside at the time of the fire. “Sections of the site also collapsed, fortunately by then no one was inside. No injuries were reported.”

Brenda Lachlan, the manager of the Sherwood Nursing Home, says that they are not available to comment on the incident as they await the full report. “It was just the Victorian building that was on fire from the back,” she says. In the meantime, residents at the nursing home were moved to a hotel until the area is being cleared.

Meanwhile, Katherine Christie, a councillor in Ward 58, says she received the call around 3am to help set up a shelter for the 35 people who were evacuated during the fire. BIG SHOCK: Katherine Christie “I got a big shock because they are probably the most vulnerable people in our neighbourhood, the eldest is 99 years old and they are frail. “The neighbours have also taken in the oldies as they were homeless,” she says.

According to Christie, there was a water outage but it is not connected to the fire. “There was a water outage but I don't think it is connected, some people had a theory,” she says. She adds that she was impressed by the residents from Kenilworth and other organisations coming to the aid of the residents.