A Kensington woman was left shocked after a man was caught on camera breaking her car window, and then pulling down his pants and pooping next to the vehicle. The incident happened on Friday afternoon around 4.20pm.

Maureen Voigt Hartogh says: “Our car which stands in front of our house was vandalised at 4.22pm in broad daylight on Friday. “Unfortunately our cameras were off, but thanks to our neighbours at the mosque next to us, we managed to get the following footage. “A young man vandalised our car by smashing in the window with a massive rock and proceeding to poo against the car. He wore a red T-shirt and jeans.

“Unfortunately the image of his face is blurred as the camera is a distance away. “After he vandalised our car, he proceeded to chase a man walking past our home. I shudder to think what he could have done if it were a child or woman passing him. He is definitely a threat to our community.” Suspect broke the window of a parked car before relieving himself next to it in Kensington. Picture: Supplied Maureen explained that after posting the incident on Facebook, she received numerous tips.

She says: “People told me they recognised him and I sent the information to the police. I pray for that young man because there is clearly something wrong with him. “We can only assume that he was on drugs or drunk.” Ward councillor Cheslyn Steenberg says crime like this requires a joint approach to address.