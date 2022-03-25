South Africa’s most visited and beautiful city, Cape Town, is also ranked the most dangerous city in Africa, according to a report compiled by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice.

The Mother City was placed 11th on the list of most dangerous cities in the world.

Other cities in the country on the list are Gqeberha at 23, Durban in 35th place and Johannesburg ranks 48th.

South Africa is the only African country that has cities included on the list of 50 most dangerous cities in the world.

The rankings are based on the number of murders per 100 000 people.

The top 10 contains only Mexican cities, and the most violent in the world is Zamora.

