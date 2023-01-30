SAPS and Faith and Hope Missing Persons organisation recently discovered the decomposed body of a woman buried under cement and tiles at a home in Mandalay. The body is believed to be that of missing person Cleo Diko, who was reported missing earlier this month by her friends after she hadn’t communicated with them for more than three months.

Diko was last seen in October with her boyfriend, who lives in a separate entrance at the address in Heather Way where the body was found on Friday. According to reports, the two were seen arguing at a nearby smokkie on the night of October 14. Police are understood to have arrested the boyfriend after the body was found.

GRIM: Mense gather near address where body was found Sources close to the investigation told the Daily Voice that they received a call from the suspect’s mom informing them about blood-stained blankets and pillows she had come across while cleaning the residence at the separate entrance. According to the insiders, the ma, who was interviewed by the cops before, confirmed her son was living there but that she hadn’t seen him since October. e...: “She said she doesn’t go in there because it looks like a varkhok,” a source revealed to the newspaper.

“She also admitted that her son was naughty and often used to hang out at Mandalay Train Station or in Beacon Valley. “So while SAPS was searching for the berk to interview him, the mother called to say she found the items. “The body was found under the bed, thrown closed with cement and finally covered with tiles.

‘FOUND’: Missing Cleo Diko “It was badly decomposed so it’s been there a while.” The source claimed that a 38-year-old suspect was arrested at the station in Mandalay. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Lentegeur detectives attended a scene in Heather Street, Mandalay on Friday, January 27.

“Upon arrival, they found the flooring loose inside the house and upon inspection they found the decomposed body of an unknown female.” SAPS OFFICIAL: Joseph Swartbooi The suspect is expected to make an appearance in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. When the Voice approached Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams, the founder of the Faith and Hope Missing Persons organisation, she could neither confirm nor deny that the body discovered at the scene was that of Diko.