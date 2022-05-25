A mother says she took her bullied child out of Curro High School in Somerset West because they are “racist”. The mom says her complaints to the principal of her daughter being bullied fell on deaf ears because she is black.

The Grade 9 pupil had allegedly received threats from another learner. The family’s lawyer Unathi Mbebe says: “There was a rumour going around the school and my client’s daughter was accused of starting it. “The ‘perpetrator’ kept cyber bullying the victim and sent her voice notes stating that when she sees my client’s daughter, she is going to beat her up.”

She says the first incident was on May 11 and the mom reported this to the school. “The perpetrator was called into the office but subsequently nothing happened. “There was a netball practice on May 12 and there was an alleged physical altercation which the perpetrator denies happened.”

Mbebe tells the Daily Voice the girl was afraid and refused to go to school again. “My client decided to withdraw her daughter from the school because she wasn’t comfortable with paying exorbitant fees and this is happening.” The attorney suspects that the case wasn’t solved because both learners involved are black.

“My client wanted to know that because the school is predominantly a white school, is it a situation whereby it is two black kids that they’ve turned a blind eye? Would they have turned a blind eye if it was a white kid?” The Congress of South African Students went to the school on Monday to demand the suspension of the alleged bully. “Our call is for the perpetrator to be immediately suspended from school and placed on a recreational programme where she will learn how to behave and treat fellow learners.”