Another person is set to join alleged Woodstock gang boss, Moegamat Toufiek Brown, in the dock for the failed hit on top criminal lawyer William Booth. This was revealed at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Monday as the 35-year-old suspect, aka Bubbles, made his second appearance after being busted by the Hawks last week.

Bubbles, the alleged leader of the Terrible West Siders (TWS) gang, is accused of being the middleman between alleged underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, and Booth’s shooters. HIT ATTEMPT: William Booth. File photo Bubbles’ wife Kauthar Brown, as well as Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gasant pleaded guilty and were sentenced last year. In their plea and sentencing agreement, the trio admitted to being members of the gang, which operates in the Woodstock area.

They said the leader of the TWS, who is in prison, instructed Deare and Gasant via Kauthar to arrange a hit on Booth at his Higgovale home. Deare was set to be the hitman, while Kauthar provided the address and getaway vehicle to a state witness who was instructed to drop Deare and Gasant close to Booth’s home and pick them up after the deed was done. The dom hitmen made several botched attempts as they first went to the wrong address, and when they returned the next day, Deare smoked a button and was so dik gerook that he fell into a hole and injured his leg.