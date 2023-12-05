Two brave laaities from Manenberg have been hailed as heroes after coming to the rescue of a battered kitty who was being tortured by older boys. Best friends Thakier Boltman and Mozevern van Belling walked more than three kilometres through Philippi to seek assistance at the Animal Welfare of Society of SA.

Thakier, 10, says they were playing outside when they witnessed four boys violently tossing and strangling the cat. Thakier Boltman holding his two rabbits pic Patrick The Grade 3 learner from Downeville Primary School says: “They were holding the cat by the neck and throwing it to one another. “I knew we had to do something and so we both ran towards them and took the cat away. We just took it from them and we put it in a box and ran to the place in Philippi.”

“I have nine rabbits and I know how to walk there, so we went. I want the children in Manenberg to know that it is not right to abuse animals.” Best friends holding the injured cat. Picture supplied Mozevern, 13, a Grade 5 learner from Red River Primary School, adds: “The cat was screaming and crying and I couldn’t take it. “We didn’t worry that they were older than us, we just took the cat and they ran away because they knew what they were doing was wrong.

“I was very hartseer when they told me the cat died because the injuries were bad.” Crystal Fester from AWS SA praised the boys for their efforts. GRATEFUL: Crystal Fester with the manne. Picture: Patrick Louw She says: “They walked a fair distance, and a dangerous walk, with the kitten in a box and I promised we would come back and reward them.”