An eight-year-old Ravensmead boy is fighting for his life in hospital after he was mercilessly gunned down by skollies on Sunday night. The heartbroken family of Enrique Maarman say they are still in shock after the shooting which saw angry residents chase after the shooters.

A 41-year-old relative, who asked not to be named, says Enrique was one of four innocent people who were shot while standing at a winkel in Solomon Street. “He was standing at the shop just before 8pm when we heard about six skote go off. “His father and his father’s friend were standing nearby and the friend just went to buy a bottle of water.

“The people told us that the two guys came running from the right and just started shooting.” PANIC: Gunmen shot 4 people outside Solomons Street shop The hartseer woman says the Grade 3 pupil from Northway Primary School collapsed and lost consciousness after he was seen crying and holding his stomach. “He was screaming from the pain because the bullet went in his back and lodged in his stomach. He even lost consciousness as they took him away to hospital,” she says.

“As we were standing there, someone said to the lady that was at the shop, look there is blood and that is when we realised that she was shot in the arm. “The mense were so angry they chased after the skollies and as they ran away, they shot another two skote but nobody was hurt.” She says Enrique was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital and yesterday morning his mother received an urgent call saying he needed to go for surgery.

“At this stage we don’t know what his condition is but they said it is very serious. We hope none of his organs were affected but we are very hartseer. “He is only a child and he could have died. His father was shot through the hand and the friend also went for surgery.” SCENE: Resident cleans up blood stained spot near the shop Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says no arrests have been made yet.