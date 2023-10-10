A Bishop Lavis family says it feels like they are living in a toilet as their yard is overflowing with poo every day due to blocked drains. Antonio Cook reveals that there are three families living on the property and sharing one toilet.

But, he claims the problem has been coming on for years, with flies and maggots now a part of their daily lives. “They are not fixing it at the source,” Antonio said. “There is a sewer in the road behind my house, so our drain pipes go to that one but when that one blocks up, it pushes the water back to us.”

Antonio says the families must wait three to four days before they get assisted, and by then the kitchen sink also starts to overflow. “I was told that they need to put a camera down to see what is the problem but when they come, then they just unblock and gooi. “They told me that the pipes in the road are old and need to be replaced,” he added.

Antonio says the drain was unblocked on Sunday but yesterday, it was clogged again. The City’s Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, explains that vandalism is to blame. “The Water and Sanitation Directorate had to contend with major blockages in the Bishop Lavis area. This was as a result of solid waste and various types of materials being dumped in two sewer manholes in the area,” he said.